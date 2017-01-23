National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in 4 Central Ga. counties

Here is the scene in daylight hours after severe weather tore through Wilcox County Sunday. (Photo: Custom)

The National Weather Service says it's confirmed that tornadoes hit four Central Georgia counties.

They say their survey teams have confirmed tornadoes in Wilcox, Houston, Wilkinson, and Washington counties.

Those teams are still in the field assessing damage across the region, and more counties may be added.

So far, they have not confirmed the intensity of those tornadoes.





