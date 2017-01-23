WMAZ
National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in 4 Central Ga. counties

Tornado tears through homes in Wilcox County

WMAZ 2:08 PM. EST January 23, 2017

The National Weather Service says it's confirmed that tornadoes hit four Central Georgia counties.

They say their survey teams have confirmed tornadoes in Wilcox, Houston, Wilkinson, and Washington counties.

Those teams are still in the field assessing damage across the region, and more counties may be added.

So far, they have not confirmed the intensity of those tornadoes.


