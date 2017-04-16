Navicent Health hosts annual Preemie Party

On Saturday, the doctors and nurses at the Navicent Health Children's Hospital reunited with premature babies they've worked with.

Caregivers from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit met with former patients and families for the hospital's Preemie Party.

Navicent says around 650 infants receive care in the NNICU each year, and during their stay doctors and nurses form strong bonds with the infants and their parents.

At the annual preemie party, it gives parents and kids the chance to reunite to catch up.

Some parents say it's a blessing the care their children have received, and it's even better to stay in touch with the people that helped them so much.

"It's so nice to see some of the doctors and the nurses and my baby, who is thriving and growing, but it's nice to see them outside of the hospital,” said Kira McCauley

"She spent 142 days in the NICU and after 4 months, we finally came home. This is our third visit to the NICU party and we're really enjoying it,” said Samantha McGhee

The Preemie Party is an annual event that grows with more former patients every year.

