Navicent urges caution during deer season

Hunting season is only a few days away, and with it comes some risks.

Dr. John Wood, the Emergency Center Medical Director at Medical Center Navicent Health, said, "People break their legs, they break their back, they break their pelvis, we've seen people paralyzed."

He's not talking about gunshot wounds either. Wood says he believes they're becoming less common thanks to gun safety education.

The biggest risk is falling out of a tree stand.

Raye Jones of Chuck's Bait, Tackle, Gun and Pawn said that doesn't come as a surprise to him.

"I've heard so many stories of people climbing up the ladder to the stand and the rung break[s] because a board was rotten or they're setting up in the stand and they get up in there and they grab hold of something to pull themselves up and it breaks and they fall out and they get seriously hurt."

Jones knows what he's talking about. He spent decades working for the Department of Natural Resources and is an avid outdoorsman. For him, the joy of nature is worth the risks.

"It's not all about taking something," said Jones. "Sometimes it's just the experience of being out there. Early in the morning, you get out there before daylight and you watch nature wake up. That's exciting to me."

Jones and Dr. Wood both say the key to staying safe is checking stands before climbing and telling someone where you'll be before you head out.

Jones said, "You want people to know where you're at in case you don't show back up at a certain time. They know where to go look for you."

As for sharing safe hunting skills with the next generation, Jones says his biggest enjoyment is "watching a youngster bring a deer up and the excitement on that youngster's face."

Firearm deer season officially begins this Saturday, October 21.

