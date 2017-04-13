Nearly 300 without power after car hits telephone pole in Lizella

WMAZ (Photo: WMAZ)

UPDATE, 10:30 p.m.:

According to Deputy Clay Williams, the call came in shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Megan Brice of Fort Valley was traveling on Fulton Mill Road when she ran off the road and crossed over Lower Hartley Bridge Road. That’s when her Chevy Equinox struck a telephone pole and caught on fire.

No injuries were reported in the accident. All drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work to restore power in the area.

A vehicle accident has caused a power outage on Lower Hartley Bridge Road near the Sugar Bear convenience store in Lizella.

That's according to the after hours line for Southern Rivers Energy.

Southern Rivers says a vehicle struck a telephone pole and nearly 300 people are without power.

A timeframe was not available for when the power would be restored.

