Neighbor reacts to shooting that injured Bibb Co. grandmother

Bibb County deputies are still looking for the person who shot a Macon grandmother in the neck over the weekend.

It happened Sunday afternoon while 67-year-old Mary Collins was riding in a gray Dodge Durango with some of her son and grandchildren.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting took place while Collins was in the Durango leaving Anthony Road and traveling to Lilly Avenue.

Delissa Johnson lives off of Lilly Avenue and says she heard a loud noise from her back porch.

“You know how police cars sound when they’re coming through real fast? That’s what I thought it was,” said Johnson.

But Johnson says that was not the case when she came to her front porch.

“I saw a black car chasing a gray one, and by the time he got a little bit down the street right there, I just heard the gunshots firing,” said Johnson.

That is when Johnson says panic set in.

“I just looked at my arms, and I said, ‘I’m not hit anywhere.’ I was still kind of shaky a little bit, and it just kind of roused up the neighborhood real bad,” said Johnson. “It’s very sad. I was kind of afraid to go that way, but I had to go that way and I was praying the whole time Lord just get me where I’m going safely and back home,” said Johnson.

We also spoke to other neighbors who say Collins’ husband had just been laid to rest within the last week.

Collins is listed in stable condition.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call them at 478-751-7500.

