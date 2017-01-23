Neighbors in Rochelle recovering after the weekend's severe weather

Here is the scene in daylight hours after severe weather tore through Wilcox County Sunday. (Photo: Custom)

The sound of chainsaws buzzing fills the air as Wilcox County starts to rebuild following a round of severe storms this weekend.

“It was as quick as a couple of minutes when all this went on. It was just that fast,” said Benny Puentes.

The storms were so violent that they caused an 18-wheeler to flip over and make American Legion Road impassable.

Puentes says the path of the tornado was right by their house on that same road.

“We just bared the corner of it. The only thing that [was] damaged was my shop in the back of the house. The trees mangled everything together,” said Puentes.

With downed trees and power lines in his yard, Puentes says he isn’t complaining after seeing the extent of the damage on his neighbor’s homes.

“The house down the way here…it got ripped down,” said Puentes, “then back over here, they got a lot of roof damage and structural damage.”

But now that the storm is over, he wants to help anyway he can.





“I'm going to offer [my help] to the county. If we can help in anyway, then we will. It's a lot. It really is a lot,” said Puentes. “We really got lucky. We thank God for what we missed.”

EMA Director Larry Brown says crews are still looking to see how much damage is in this area. So far, about 25 houses are destroyed.

Brown also says the National Weather Service is on their way down to look at the damage to confirm if it was a tornado that hit the city.

(© 2017 WMAZ)