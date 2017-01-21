Neighbors near Warner Robins Walmart come together after storms

Less than a mile away from the Walmart with a collapsed roof on Booth Road, houses took a hit from heavy rains and wind damage.

A possible tornado ripped through parts of Warner Robins causing extensive damage.

Our Gabrielle Dawkins went out to the scene and says there was debris everywhere in the road – including piece of roofs.

“To hear the train sound and to feel the house shaking still has me a little bit shaken up,” said homeowner Lashana Howard.

Howard says that the rain and wind happened suddenly and she took cover, but after the storm was over, her first instinct was to check on their neighbors.

“I just yelled over there and asked them ‘hey are you guys ok’ and they nodded,” said Howard.

One home was missing a roof and down the street there was more damage as trampolines were wrapped around trees, street signs were knocked over, and trees were uprooted.

51-year-old neighbor Ricardo Williams says he's lived here for 13 years.

“There's been warnings. We've had high winds before, but I've never seen any damage…anything like this,” said Williams.

And even a surprise in his yard.

“A piece of Walmart’s roof is next to my house. It had to have come over the house and landed,” said Williams.

He says the damage estimates to his property are a few thousand dollars, but his life is priceless.

“It's all about coming together as a community now. Everybody is out in the area accessing the damage asking if everyone is ok. It's bad that things like this bring us together, but when it does happen like this, it's good that we all come together,” said Howard.

Flint Energies is currently working to restore power to the area.

