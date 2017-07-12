Neighbors react to 16-year-old shooting death in Lizella

A 16- year-old was killed early Wednesday morning in Lizella. According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, Chase Gillis of Macon was shot and killed inside a home on Briar Creek Trail.

Bibb deputies say two men were already inside when Gillis arrived. Shots were fired. The two men inside fled the scene and 16-year-old Gillis was left for dead.

Teresa Marshall says she holding her children much closer this morning. “I'm a nervous wreck. I don't really know how to process this,” said Marshall. “It's a little too close to home.”

She says her family was startled by gunfire and police sirens early Wednesday. “My son Timmy said when he heard the gunshots, he started to go out there, and I said, ‘I'm so glad you didn't because you could have gotten shot,” said Marshall.

But a young man was shot and killed. Bibb deputies said Gillis went into this home with two other men. After a 'transaction' that they would not describe, someone shot Gillis.

After the shooting, the two other men left the scene. “It's sad these children are taking each other lives. It's sad,” said Marshall.

Lt. Randy Gonzales with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the two men called the Bibb County Sheriff's Office about the shooting. They were driven to the Sheriff's Office on Oglethorpe Street and are now in custody as suspects in this homicide.

Marshall is thankful that her children are safe, but says she heartbroken for Gillis' parents. “And I hope that God will give them peace to get through this,” said Marshall.

This case is still under investigation. The two men in custody have not been identified.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV