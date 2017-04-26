Neighbors share memories of elderly couple attacked in Lizella

We're taking a closer look at the victims from Tuesday's attack on an elderly couple in Lizella.

Nicole Butler went out to speak with neighbors about their fond memories of Vivian Hughes, the 70-year-old woman who passed away.

"She just always had a smile on her face and when I would run into her at the department store she'd say, "Hey! How you doing neighbor?" Brenda Wisdom says.

Wisdom says she has known Vivian Hughes for almost 30 years. She says they met through working in the Bibb County School System.

Wisdom says Vivian worked as a home economics teacher at Weaver Middle School before retirement.

Sharon Trice lives just two doors down from the couple and made the call to the police Tuesday afternoon. She says she hasn't been able to sleep.

"Only thing I can remember is seeing her little body on the floor, and I know that's going to be with me for a while," Trice says.

Trice couldn't help but talk about Vivian's husband, Sanders Hughes as well.

She says the Hughes' were joined at the hip, whether it was working in the yard or driving around town. They were inseparable.

"I know I'm going to miss her dramatically because we always loved to see her little smile. Because she was so small and they had the Cadillac, you could barely see her, you know, little body in the car, and it was so cute. They were just so cute together," Trice says.

Charles Dewberry couldn't agree more calling them the perfect couple.

"I think about their love like the love that God has for us, unconditional love. It's almost like they are meshed into one," Dewberry says.

Dewberry says he loves them like family and that life just won't be the same.

"Right now, I can't function a lot like normally," he says.

Dewberry says through all of the heartache, he knows God has a plan in store and is continues to pray for the family.

Vivian Hughes husband, Sanders Hughes, is still in critical condition.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV