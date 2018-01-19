New Air Force tech center hopes to develop new solutions for Robins Air Force Base

What used to be a Warner Robins Publix is now being replaced by the Advance Technology and Training Center. The new center is expected to open in July and will feature brand new technologies such as new lasers and 3D printing that will be used for training and developing solutions for the Air Force.

Tom Fischer, Director of Engineering and Technical Management Air Force Sustainment Center, said the center will be used to develop technology that could help to service planes faster, getting them back to Robins Air Force Base and ready for duty.

He says that the center will be beneficial for the base, but can also benefit the community. He said they will be giving college and high school students a chance apply to an internship. Interns will be able to get hands-on experience outside of the classroom.

Fischer said, “The more we can expose students to that, the better we’ll, the better the nation will be. We want this to be open and collaborative, so the more we can show and share this technology -- at the high school level, at the college level, technical colleges -- we not only will have a new and ready workforce for us, but also for the rest of the community.”

About 20-30 students will be able to intern at a time and Fischer said they're waiting for an outside company to connect them with schools in Middle Georgia.

