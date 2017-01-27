New bill proposed to allow beer to be sold directly at local breweries

It's finally Friday, and some people may be thinking about going out and grabbing a beer after work.

A new bill proposed in the state legislature yesterday has some breweries around Georgia excited.

If Senate Bill 85 passes you'll be able to go to a brewery, like Macon Beer Company, and order a beer from the bar or taproom. But as of right now in order to get a drink in a Georgia brewery you'll have to pay for a tour first.

"It's just a little awkward of a sale. The other thing is the way it's marketed now, once they come in the door I have no other way to make money after that," says Jeremy Knowles, owner and founder of Macon Beer Company.

Jeremy Knowles says he can't really sell any beer unless it is a part of a tour.

If the bill passes, production breweries could sell 3,000 barrels per year directly to customers.... without having to sell them tours.

The current law requires beer wholesalers to distribute the breweries products to retailers.

Knowles says that gives brewer less control of their product, and makes it harder to earn a profit.

"And if it wasn't for local support I don't think we would've made it," he says.

Brian Whitley, co-owner of Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen, says if this bill gets passed he sees a lot more breweries opening up around town, and that means more jobs.

Piedmont Brewery will be opening in downtown Macon in early March so the timing is perfect.

He says the best part about the bill is that wholesalers and the breweries are coming together and agreeing on the bill being passed.

"So we've done our part.. now it's time for our local Senators to do their thing," he says.

(© 2017 WMAZ)