New burger joint set to open in Macon

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is set to open later this month in Macon.

The 1940s-50s-themed fast-food restaurant will open Oct. 25 in Plantation Village shopping center on Zebulon Road.

It will be the chain's second Central Georgia location.

Freddy's opened last year in Kathleen at 678 Lake Joy Road.

The menu includes ground beef steakburgers, hot dogs, fries, deserts and chocolate and vanilla frozen custard.

Freddy's was founded in 2002 in Wichita, Kansas and operates hundreds of franchises across the United States.

