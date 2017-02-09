New cherry blossom trees planted in north Macon neighborhood

Cherry Blossoms (Photo: Suzanne Lawler)

Every year, Macon's cherry blossom trees attract tourists from around the world, and Thursday afternoon, 25 new trees were planted in a North Macon neighborhood.

"We've planted 25 Yoshino cherry trees, which is the official Cherry Tree Festival here in Macon, Georgia," says President of the Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Commission, Pam Carswell.

The new trees line Oxford Road and Guerry Drive in the Wesleyan Woods neighborhood, a neighborhood that Carswell says attracts hundreds of tourists every March.

"This tree, I would imagine, is one of our older trees, it's probably 30 years old," Carswell said as she inspected an old tree in the neighborhood. She says this is about the average lifespan for some cherry trees.

William A. Fickling Sr. discovered the first cherry tree in Macon in 1949 as he was strolling through his backyard. Since then, they've grown to make up a big "branch" of Macon's tourism. So the Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Commission decided they should begin to replace as many as they can.

"Last year was our phase one, which started at the Fickling Family Farm. This year is phase two in Wesleyan Woods, and we will probably do phase three somewhere in this area, too," says Carole Grant with Keep Macon Bibb Beautiful.

According to Grant, their goal is to replace all the cherry trees along the "trail" from Central City Park to the Fickling Family Farm.

They partnered with the Fickling Family who awarded them a $7,500 grant to fund the project.

"The cherry trees have a very soft, pink, small petal, and this neighborhood is absolutely gorgeous. it's just a canopy of pink for around 10 days," says Carswell.

Carswell says they wanted to begin planting these new trees back in December, but due to the unusually warm weather we've been having lately, they had to wait until Thursday when we had some cooler temperatures to put the trees in the ground.

Tickets for the International Cherry Blossom Festival go on sale February 15th.

