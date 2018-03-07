New court, LED lights for GHSA basketball tournament in Macon

High school basketball players ballers are getting ready for tip off under the bright lights and a new court.

“When we took over the contract two years ago, the first thing that anyone would say is "Nice to meet you. When is the state basketball tournament coming back?" said Spectra General Manager David Aiello.

Athletes across the state are meeting in Central Georgia to battle it out on the court.

“We're ecstatic to have them back here and hopefully this is just the start of a longer-term relationship,” said Aiello.

The state tournament games have a big history in Macon.

Since 1968, the state championships were always held here at the Macon Coliseum.

That was until 2017, when the Georgia High School Association moved the games because of improper setup of the goals, an outdated court, and parking costs.

Last year's games were held at UGA and Georgia Tech.

“We sat down and listened to their concerns and started to make some improvements,” said Aiello.

“It looks good. That's great. We're looking forward to getting on that floor today,” said fan Kelvin Williams.

The Coliseum now has a new $90,000 court and a $415,000 LED light system.

The Macon Convention Center and Visitor Bureau says the two-day tournament could bring in nearly $600,000.

“We've also added more concession items, more points of sale, and people will enjoy their experience overall with our staff,” said Aiello.

It’s all to create a better experience for players on the court and fans in the stands.

Parking is free for tournament games Wednesday and Thursday.

Tickets to the games are on sale at the box office for $15.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV