New details released in Moncrief Road standoff

A man barricaded himself in a home in Lizella on Tuesday.

LIZELLA - New details about the standoff in west Bibb County earlier this week have been released by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, Bibb County deputies responded to a call around 2:40 p.m. about a suspect beating up two victims and leaving them in the driveway at a home on the 2700 block of Moncrief Road, according to the police report.

Once on the scene, Deputy R. Glitz found the suspect, identified as Gavin Williams, walking out of the house with a bottle of liquor in his hand. One of the victims, Sanders Hughes, was found in the garage slumped over in a rocking chair and his face was covered in blood.

Glitz then pulled his Taser and told Williams to get on the ground, but Williams walked toward Hughes as if he were going to hit him with the bottle of alcohol. After Glitz yelled at Williams to get on the ground, Williams turned and walked toward Glitz as if he were going to strike the deputy with the bottle. Glitz then Tased Williams.

Williams fell into a lawn chair and pulled the wires from the Taser off of the prongs and got up and tried to strike the deputy with the bottle again. Glitz then pulled out his gun. Williams began walking toward Glitz with one hand on the bottle of alcohol and one on his left front pocket making it appear as if he had a weapon in his pocket.

Williams then started walking down the street and threw the bottle of alcohol down onto the street and kept his hand on his left front pocket.

Deputy Glitz then pepper sprayed the left side of Williams' face in an attempt to subdue him, but Williams ran into a house down the road from the initial scene.

Deputy Glitz then called an ambulance and called back-up deputies to come to the scene. Once backup arrived, they surrounded the house that Williams had barricaded himself into and paramedics transported Hughes and his wife, Vivian, to the Medical Center Navicent Health.

SWAT soon arrived on the scene and used a robot to open a window so deputies could talk to Williams.

Williams refused to come out of the house and threw what appeared to be a television and a VCR out of the window.

Tear gas was then fired into the home, which forced Williams to come outside. Soon after, four to six gunshots were heard in rapid succession and deputies reported that Williams had been shot.

Williams was then taken to the Medical Center Navicent Health where he later died from his injuries.

Vivian Hughes also died from her injuries during surgery, according to the report. Vivian Hughes was found in the house with stab wounds that appeared to be from a long, pronged cooking fork.

Police have not listed a motive in the crime.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV