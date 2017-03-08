New downtown Macon bar opens Thursday

The Thirsty Turtle bar is opening in the former The Mill nightclub location on Cherry Street in downtown Macon.

It's opening in the location previously occupied by The Mill nightclub

Tim Obelgoner, owner of the former nightclub, is also owner of The Thirsty Turtle.

He said the new club will be "significantly different" from The Mill and more "inclusive."

"It will be more of a bar than a nightclub," Obelgoner told 13WMAZ on Wednesday. He said the interior of the building is being completely overhauled and will look different.

Large projection screens and comfortable sofas are a couple of the new amenities.

"It's going to be a nice, cool place to bring your family and feel comfortable," Obelgoner said.

The Mill, which closed about a month ago, was not capturing the larger segment of the downtown market and it was going in a direction with a much more limited customer base, Obelgoner said.

"I like to create an environment where everyone can feel comfortable," said Obelgoner, who also owns The Hummingbird Stage & Taproom directly across the street from The Thirsty Turtle.

The popular drag shows that regularly occurred at The Mill are not carrying over to The Thirsty Turtle, Obelgoner said.

The new bar will also be smoke-free.

