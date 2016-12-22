New emergency alert system comes to Macon-Bibb County

People in Bibb County can now learn about any emergency situation within minutes, thanks to a new alert system. MBCAlerts is the new alert system that Macon-Bibb County has created. The Director of Macon-Bibb Emergency Management, Spencer Hawkins, says this system could save lives.

It is as simple as picking up a phone call or looking down at your phone.

“There’s a tornado warning in southern Bibb County. If you live in that area, seek shelter immediately,” says Hawkins.

MBCAlerts is a system Hawkins says will let people know about anything from severe weather to an active shooter situation.

“We can tell you exactly what’s going on, and what you should be doing,” says Hawkins. If there is ever an emergency in Macon-Bibb County, an alert will go off on your phone.

“It’s 2:00 in the morning. Something happens, you're immediately notified because your phone is there on your bedside,” says Hawkins. He says the alerts are specific to where you are.

Once you go to the website, you are able to enter up to five addresses for places like your home or where your kids go to school.

“While you’re in south Macon, you’re going to get a notification about north Macon because that’s an area you care about,” says Hawkins. He says the system even asks questions to find areas where help is needed.

“Do you need assistance? Do you need help?” says Hawkins. A feature he says could save lives.

“You can see where the hot spots are. This area needs help. This area needs help. This area’s okay,” says Hawkins.

To sign up for MBCAlerts click here. If you are interested in downloading the app, search “contactbridge” in the app store.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ