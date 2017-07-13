New Friendship Baptist holds prayer service for 2 members killed in I-16 crash

Tears and prayers filled the sanctuary at New Friendship Baptist Church in Dublin Thursday night as people remembered two members of their church who were killed in an 8-vehicle crash on I-16 in Macon.

Those two people were 84-year-old Deacon Robert Day and 81-year-old Marjorie Jones.

"We are going to truly miss her because she was a person who loved family. She loved her family," said Jones' niece.

"He was the most humble man I knew. Whatever I would ask him to do, he would do." said a church member about Day.

Several friends and family members shared memories about the beloved congregation members and lit candles in their honor.

The night ended with the congregation lifting up the man accused of causing the deadly crash, 49-year-old Gerard Thompson, in prayer.

"We realize that we don't know where this young man's mind was, but Lord, you know, and I do know, God, you can work for our good. Touch his heart right now, God. There is a lesson to be learned. Help him to learn his lesson," a man prayed.

A third member of the New Friendship congregation, Richard Rozier, was airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the church say he is still in critical condition.

