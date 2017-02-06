New hands-on job program gives Houston County students real world experience

The Houston County Career Academy is partnering with Frito-Lay and Central Georgia Technical College to offer a new Industrial Maintenance program this fall.

A new Houston County Career Academy program could help place students at jobs after high school graduation.

Our Madison Cavalchire went to the Career Academy to find out what students are learning without a textbook.

In this classroom, books and pencils are replaced by cars and tools.

"You'll actually know how to do this stuff, unlike other people who want the same job," John King said. "You're going to already have the experience that nobody has."

John King's a freshman at Northside High School, but he's already learning mechanics in an automotive course at the Houston County Career Academy.

"I want to be a technician at Porsche or BMW," King said.

This fall, the Academy is offering a new career pathway course in industrial maintenance.

"It is not only giving the students a skill set, it is meeting the need of industry," said Career Academy principal Sabrina Phelps.

Industry -- right here in Houston County. Phelps says the program is partnering with Frito-Lay.

"This is economic development at its best," Phelps said. "It's answering the call for demand, and we have the supply with our students here in Houston County."

Students who complete the program can interview for openings in Frito-Lay's apprenticeship program in Perry. Plus -- they'll get college credit from Central Georgia Technical College.

"We do need skilled trade employees, and there's a huge earnings potential in this field," said automotive instructor Jimmy Jones.

Jones says some of his students have gotten jobs with local car dealerships. He's hoping students who enroll in the new industrial maintenance program will take advantage of the same opportunities with Frito-Lay.

"They just teach you all new things, like how to work with their machines," John King said. "It's just like working on a real job."

Students and parents are invited to an open house on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Houston County Career Academy on Corder Road in Warner Robins.

(© 2017 WMAZ)