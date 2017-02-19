New ice cream shop rolls into north Macon

Ice Queen, Thailand stir-fried ice cream, opened last week in the Rivergate food court on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard next to Starbucks and Baskin Robbins.

An ice cream shop new to Macon is putting a new twist – or roll – into Macon’s ice cream landscape.

Ice Queen opened last week in the Rivergate food court on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard.

Owner Peggy Bong says Ice Queen’s process is a departure from the traditional soft serve or hand dipped ice cream.

This cold treat isn’t scooped or served from a dispenser. It’s rolled.

Bong is banking rolled ice cream will do well here. She moved to Macon from Atlanta to open Ice Queen, which describes its product as Thailand stir-fried ice cream.

The rolled ice cream craze has been growing in Atlanta and other areas. “We noticed Macon didn’t have one and we moved here,” Bong said adding that she has her sights set on Warner Robins to possibly open another.

Here’s how it works.

One of four different flavor bases (matcha, original, coffee, or mango) are put on a surface that’s -15 degrees. As the base freezes, candy or fruit toppings of your choice are cut into the flavor base. Once the toppings are folded into the base, it’s spread evenly over the cold surface, rolled with a spatula and served.

