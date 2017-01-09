New information: Macon Co. student arrested, charged with sexual assault

The GBI says a Macon County 12-year-old is charged with aggravated sodomy and aggravated child molestation for allegedly assaulting a younger student at a school.

On Monday, GBI Special Agent in Charge Danny Jackson shared new details of the investigation.

He said a 12-year-old boy is accused of assaulting a 10-year-old boy.

Jackson said the assault happened Friday, Dec. 16 at Macon County Elementary School. That was the last day of school for students before Christmas break. The assault occurred after school hours.

The GBI was first notified of the assault 11 days later, when Macon County Schools campus police contacted them to report the incident.

Agent Jackson said the lapse of time between the assault and when the school system reported it was not alarming because many times, the victim does not come forward immediately to report what happened.

