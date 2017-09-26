Sumo Steak and Sushi will open some time next month in the building that was formerly known as Shoki.
The restaurant located at 3850 Riverside Dr. will offer a regular bar, hibachi and a sushi bar, according to owner Jenny Sun.
Sun and her husband Oddi Ouyang are co-owners of the new restaurant.
She says they are both from New York City and decided to come to Macon and open a restaurant because her friend is from here and recommended Macon as a good town.
"People will have an option to eat in the hibachi area, sushi area or at the wine bar," Ouyang mentioned.
The restaurant will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 9:00 p.m. on Sundays.
The restaurant is currently hiring for all positions.
