New sushi restaurant opening in Macon

Erica Sharper, WMAZ 1:50 PM. EDT September 26, 2017

Sumo Steak and Sushi will open some time next month in the building that was formerly known as Shoki. 

The restaurant located at 3850 Riverside Dr. will offer a regular bar, hibachi and a sushi bar, according to owner Jenny Sun. 

Sun and her husband Oddi Ouyang are co-owners of the new restaurant.

She says they are both from New York City and decided to come to Macon and open a restaurant because her friend is from here and recommended Macon as a good town.  


"People will have an option to eat in the hibachi area, sushi area or at the wine bar," Ouyang mentioned.

The restaurant will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 9:00 p.m. on Sundays. 

The restaurant is currently hiring for all positions.  

