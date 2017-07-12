New Mexican restaurant opens in downtown Macon

A new Mexican restaurant opened in downtown Macon on Tuesday.

The restaurant, located on the corner of Poplar Street and Broadway derived from a concession stand at Smiley's Flea Market, according to Nayelia Marin.

She says her mom is the owner and she works at the restaurant with her brothers and sisters. "We are different from other Mexican restaurants because my mom cooks everything from scratch," said Marin about the authenticity of the restaurant. "The way she cooks here is the same way she cooks for me and my siblings at home."

Her mom is from Morelia, a city in Michoacan, which is a state in Mexico. She says that's where the food originates.

The menu includes mild and spicy enchiladas, Mexican hotdogs, and a wide range of tacos. It also includes "Pambaso," which Marin describes as a telera bread dipped in red pepper sauce with potato, Mexican sausage and other fixings in the middle. The different meat options range from marinated pork to classic chicken.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and closed on Sundays.

The family business has been at Smiley's for over seven years, and Marin says the ultimate goal is to create a chain and open many other locations.

