New models show increased chance for snow in Central Ga.

The WMAZ Weather Team is continuing to monitor the chances for flurries/snow later this week.

As new model runs come in, the potential for light snow/flurries as far south as Central Georgia has increased.

The moisture associated with this front is holding together better, therefore we are introducing the possibility for flurries and a light dusting of snow early Wednesday morning.

The RPM model is showing a slight chance for flurries/light snow early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures at this time will be below freezing, and moisture with this front seems to hold together.

All models do agree that by around 11 a.m., any kind of flurry chance will be well out of the way, as we will warm above freezing.

The GFS shows moisture holding together just to our northwest Tuesday night.

As it runs through central Georgia, the flurry chance disappears.

We have lacked significant rainfall, and have been very dry, however, this model now shows moisture holding up a little longer.

The Euro is the most aggressive when it comes to the snow/flurry chance.

The timing on this run for the front is much faster, which means the timing is more appropriate and fitting for the possibility for flurries/snow. We will stay below freezing for the early morning.

Bottom line: The possibility for flurries/a light dusting of snow is there.

Timing: The very early morning hours. Wednesday starting around 4 a.m and it will be out of the way by noon as temperatures will rise above freezing Wednesday afternoon.

We will continue to monitor the models as they come in, and post updates throughout the afternoon.

