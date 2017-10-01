New Oconee River Bridge opening this week in Dublin

This Tuesday, a new bridge will be opening up in Dublin that’s expected to improve the flow of traffic.

According to Kyle Collins with the Georgia Department of Transportation, the 1,260-foot long bridge will run north along Country Club Road.

Dianne Johnson looks at the new bridge that’s soon to be dedicated to her late husband, Staff Sgt. Dewey Johnson.

He served as a United States Marine and died during a rescue mission in the 1980's.

“The C-130 was full of gas to refuel and it just went up like a firecracker, and they just couldn't get him out,” said Johnson.

Johnson says that this bridge stands as a reminder of the sacrifices her husband made.

“It is a beautiful bridge,” said Johnson. “We couldn't be happier. You know this is something that will be here when we're gone and it will always be a memory to him and an honor to him. We're just excited, and we love it.”

Collins says the bridge will also be useful in cutting time off your commute and helping law enforcement response times.

“It's monumental for folks here in Dublin to really cut 15-20 minutes off of commute time getting to and from the area, and also getting that help while folks need it if they have to call 911 or law enforcement,” said Collins.

He says the $13.8 million project will be used by several thousand people every day.

“It looks great,” said Collins. “This is something that the community can be proud of.”

The ribbon cutting and dedication is scheduled for this Tuesday at 10 a.m.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV