(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The Moonhanger Group announced Wednesday that its owners -- Wes and Travis Griffith -- would be acquiring Natalia’s in north Macon.

Wes Griffith said, “Natalia’s Restaurant has been the standard bearer for consistency and excellence for all restaurants in the region for 33 years now. I am extremely excited and honored that Natalia has chosen us to preserve her great legacy.”

Moonhanger also owns downtown Macon restaurants Rookery, Dovetail, H&H and El Camino. It also operates the Cox Capitol Theatre.

Natalia Del Basso Orsini also thanked the community for its patronage over the last three decades.

“I would like to thank Macon, and surrounding towns and counties, for helping me through all the years, and all of my staff over these 34 fantastic years...past, current, fired, hired, quit and loved...for making Natalia's what it is. All the hard work paid off! I would also like to thank this beautiful country that gave this little Italian the greatest opportunity of her life. Only in America,” said Orsini.

Natalia’s first opened in January 1984.

A previous version of the story stated that the Moonhanger Group was acquiring the restaurant. It was brought to our attention that Wes and Travis Griffith have acquired the restaurant, not the group itself.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV