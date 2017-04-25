New parking spaces in Houston County reserved for wounded veterans

Parking spaces for combat wounded veterans

We all know the saying: “Every Day in Middle Georgia is Armed Forces Appreciation Day.”

Some new signs popping up around Houston County really embrace that message.

As part of an initiative by the Perry Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee, there will now be reserved parking spaces for combat wounded veterans.

Local government leaders unveiled the signs in a ceremony over the weekend.

The Committee provided the mayors of Perry, Warner Robins, Centerville, as well as Houston County Commissioners with signs to put where they choose.

These spaces will also be available at the Museum of Aviation and Veterans Education Career Training Resource Center.

“This is perfect for Central Georgia,” says Perry Chamber President, Darlene McLendon.

She is encouraging people to stop and thank veterans for their service when they see someone park in one of the spaces marked with a Purple Heart.

The Military Affairs Committee members say, even though the effort is starting in Houston County, they want all of Central Georgia to adopt the parking spaces.

