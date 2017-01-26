New plant could solve Milledgeville water problems

The boil water advisory in Milledgeville was lifted Thursday evening, but it was just one of several big water main breaks in Milledgeville over the past year.

Residents on Columbia Street have had to boil their water at least the 4 times in the past year. Many of them told us they just want a solution for the water problem.

Another day, another pot of boiling water on the stove for Georgia College student Graycen Dominy.

“This is our second time since coming back this semester, and it’s only the end of January, so were almost used to it now,” Dominy said. “We've had to do it a couple times last year and last semester, so it’s kind of just become routine for us.”

She's lived on Columbia Street for the last two years. Wednesday, the water main broke again, right outside of their house.

“We couldn’t flush the toilet, we couldn’t take showers, we were really without anything,” Dominy said. “We didn’t even know that this was going to happen, we were really completely out of water.”

Milledgeville Mayor Gary Thrower says he’s just as frustrated, but they are doing the best they can. He says the age of the pipes isn't always to blame. Some that have broken were only 15 years old. Thrower says the water-main problems are totally random.

“It could be the installation, it could be the temperature, it could be a lot of factors,” Thrower said.

The city hired a consulting firm last year to suggest ways to fix their water problems. The firm recommended they build a new water treatment plant. The current one is more than 100 years old. The new plant would house more modern variable speed pumps for the distribution system.

“It’s not putting all that pressure on the pipes at one time, it's gradually reaching the peak, and I think it’s much easier on the pipes,” Thrower said.

As for Dominy she just hopes they find a solution soon so she won’t have to boil water anymore.

“I know it’s not just an easy fix that can happen overnight, but it just is frustrating,” Dominy said.

Thrower says the plant is just an idea right now, and would cost about $25 million. He says they are looking for ways to pay for it.

