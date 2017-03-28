New streetlights coming to Freedom Field, Little League Park area in Houston County

Streetlight construction underway

Houston County is currently working to brighten some of its streets, especially those near its newer sports facilities.

Construction is underway on five county roads to install streetlights.





Jacob Reynolds talked to some people near the ball fields about why they think the project is good for everyone, including visitors.

Four of the roads are near the newly built Freedom Field and the Little League Baseball Park. The bright lights of football and baseball season are about to add streetlights as well.

Dee Smith is a teacher and mother who said the new lights will make it safer for everyone.

“I really think it's just safe all the way around. Because, you do get a lot of traffic and with the little league fields you get some out-of-town traffic when they hold the tournaments and things like that, so people not knowing the roads it would really help them coming in,” Smith said.

The five streets are Snellgrove Drive, part of Cohen Walker Drive from Sutherlin Drive to Lake Joy Road, part of Lake Joy Road from Cohen Walker Drive to the Taco Bell, Sutherlin Drive and part of Carl Vinson Parkway from Dunbar Road to Elberta Road.

Cymone Hill is a manager at the Shane's Rib Shack on Lake Joy and Cohen Walker and she said after the recent roadwork made changes, the lights will make it easier for drivers at night.

“It's just really confusing, it's just all really confusing now that they've done the road work. So, sometimes it's kind of hard to tell where you're going and it'll just get everybody on the right track having something everybody can look at,” Hill said.

Smith agreed and said she hopes it helps avoid accidents.

“I think it's really awesome to help light up the streets so you can exactly where the road is and there's been road changes of what we're normally used to, with all the widening of the roads, so I think it really lights up where you can actually turn in and I think it'll help avoid a lot of accidents,” Smith said.

The City of Warner Robins and Houston County are partners are on the project.

The County will pay for the construction, $294,683.93. Then, Warner Robins will pay the monthly energy bill of $2,306.00 per month, according to Flint Energies. Centerville will pay $428.00 a month.

