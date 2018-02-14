New work on C-130s coming to Robins AFB

Robins Air Force Base (Photo: 13WMAZ)

At a Houston County Development Authority meeting Wednesday morning, Brigadier General John Kubinec, Commander of the Air Logistics Complex at Robins Air Force Base, announced new work coming to the base.

The general announced that the first Navy C-130 aircraft would come to Robins for maintenance work in June 2018, according to people at Wednesday’s meeting.

In an audio recording of the presentation provided to 13WMAZ, Kubinec said all of the Navy and Marine Corp’s C-130 work would be handled at Robins by 2021.

“We will truly be, Robins will truly be the C-130 maintenance, repair, and overhaul center,” Kubinec said on the recording. “That is tremendous."

Kubinec said by 2021, they would work on about 15-20 C-130s a year for the Navy and Marines. That work would continue along with their existing Air Force C-130 workload.

The work will bring 400 new jobs by the year 2021, according to Angie Gheesling. Gheesling is Executive Director of the Development Authority.

