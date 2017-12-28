New Year's Eve package store hours

Whether it is going to see a ball drop or having a party at home, people across central Georgia are preparing for New Year’s Eve, and for some people that means picking up alcoholic beverages.

That got us thinking about when you can and cannot purchase alcohol and whether these hours vary on New Year’s Eve because it falls on a Sunday this year.

Instead of watching the ball drop, Samuel Dobbs says he will be at home celebrating, and on New Year’s Day he plans to do the same.

“Sit around the house, watch football, drink a few beers,” says Dobbs.

Dobbs says he plans to pick up the beer New Year’s Eve.

He says he looked at a sign on the store’s door to see if they have different hours for the holiday, but he says he is not sure about other stores in Macon.

Dobbs says he is not familiar with Bibb County laws on when stores can and cannot sell alcohol on New Year’s Eve.

Jonathan Hudson says Dobbs is not alone.

Hudson owns County Line liquor store in Macon and says several customers have approached him asking if the hours will be different since the holiday falls on a Sunday this year.

“Especially us. We're normally closed on Sundays, so this year we'll be open 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., which we're normally closed. We will be open to accommodate those who want to get their last minute purchases,” says Hudson.

According to the Bibb County code of ordinances stores are able to sell beer, wine and spirits from 12:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Even though the laws are the same on New Year’s Eve, Hudson says he expects it to be a crazier than normal day.

“Like even with Christmas shopping, New Year’s alcohol sales people wait until the last minute,” says Hudson.

It is important to note that the law for when establishments can sell alcohol that is consumed on the premises does change for the holiday in Bibb County.

Places that have a special Sunday sales permit are able to sell drinks until two a.m. Monday instead of having to stop at midnight.

Venues that do not have the special permit, are able to sell from seven p.m. until two a.m.

According to Houston County’s code of ordinances, their hours stay the same on New Year’s Eve.

If you are interested in other central Georgia county’s laws, click this link.



