New Year's fitness goals: What type of gym do you prefer?

Credit Photographers: Christina Wedge/Robert Peterson/Rustic White Photography/Brian Rozar/Tomas Espinoza via HGTV

Each year, millions make New Year's resolutions vowing to get fit or to lose weight, but finding the perfect gym can be a tough workout on its own.

Ahead of the new year, we looked into the service options at gyms around Macon.

Feeling the burn with every step, Caitlin George is setting new fitness goals for the upcoming year.

"The big day is next April 2018," George said.

George is 'sweating for her wedding.’

Finding a comfortable place to shed a few pounds wasn't a walk in the park.

"I like a small environment; I'm not one of the people that likes to work out in a big gym where a lot of people can see me," she said. "You know as I got older, it was hard for me to get into the gym by myself, so I felt that personal training would be best to kind of keep me on my toes."

Paula Sims prefers the one-on-one environment inside a boutique-style gym, which is one of three workout options available at places like Brighter Day Fitness.

Prices start at $25 per session.

"We try to teach them how to do things correctly, so when they're on their own, they're not hurting themselves but bettering themselves," said owner Anthony Bright.

Midsize gyms like Kinetix Health Club encourage clients to work out on their own, in a group or with a trainer.

But the price range varies depending on the workout plan and how often you visit.

A big box franchise like Planet Fitness is open 24 hours a day, five days a week.

General membership prices start at $10 per month, and with a commitment fee, according to their website.

In addition to living a healthy lifestyle, the CDC suggests making a healthy eating plan, getting enough sleep and being smoke free as other ways to boost your health in the new year.

