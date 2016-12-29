New Year's Eve celebrations around central Ga.

Perry's mini Buzzard Drop display features a buzzard that pops up and down

If you are looking for somewhere to ring in 2017, several cities are offering family friendly fun this New Years Eve.

Macon- On First street across from city hall, you can listen to live music while you wait for the ball to drop. There will also be a bounce house for kids, food and drinks and even a resolution board for you to sign. The event is free. It begins at 7 p.m. and runs through midnight.

Perry- Head over to downtown and watch the buzzard drop. The event is free and begins at 9 PM on New years eve. For more information go to PerryBuzzardDrop.com.

Dublin- If you're looking for some luck, come out and watch the shamrock drop and dance to live music in downtown Dublin. The shamrock drop is a free event and festivities begin at 8 P-M. for more information go to visit DublinGA.com.

Fort Valley- Fort Valley is known for the world’s largest peach cobbler. They want to celebrate that in a new way for 2017 by hosting the first New Year's Eve Peach Cobbler Drop.They created a 10-by-10-foot illuminated peach cobbler that will drop in the middle of Main street. On this New Year's Eve night, you can expect, live music, and karaoke, and every hour until midnight, you can bust out your moves with a Soul Train line and line dancing. The entertainment is free for the community.