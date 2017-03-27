Newly renovated Frank Johnson Recreation Center reopens

After a year and more than $900,000, Unionville's Frank Johnson Recreation Center has reopened.

Community leaders, along with Johnson's family, cut the ribbon on the newly remodeled center Monday.

The community center features a game room with pool and ping-pong.

It also has a computer lab and workout rooms.

Johnson is a Macon community activist who died last year.

His widow, Dorothy Johnson, says this community center helps people just like her husband did.

“He was a people person, and if anybody came by and they were in need, he got right on it and made sure that he was able to help them to the best of his ability,” said Johnson.

Clarence Thomas with the community center says they will be starting a broadcast journalism class in the near future.

