Thursday night, the Director of NewTown Macon, Josh Rogers, held a presentation to answer questions about their loan program.

This comes after some confusion about where funds for an $800,000 loan was coming from to keep a downtown Macon bar open.

Rogers says for over 15 years his organization has been working to revitalize downtown Macon.

NewTown builds and renovate things like loft apartments and restaurants in the downtown area through their loan program.

NewTown's website explains that their "Real Estate Development Loan Fund" exists to convert vacant space to active use, increase property tax revenue, create jobs and improve to overall look of downtown Macon.

At Thursday's meeting Rogers explained how it worked.

"The mandated structure is a minimum of 10% equity, 40% loan from NewTown, and 50% loan from a traditional lender," says Rogers.

Some loans, like the $800,000 requested by The Crazy Bull, require approval from the Bibb Commissioners.

Rogers says loan applications are available 24-7 on their website and business owners "come to them." NewTown does not "pick businesses to save."

Rogers explained that loan requests are reviewed through a committee of people including a banker, CPA, attorney, architect, and real estate developer, before the NewTown Board of Directors makes a final decision.

Earlier this week Rogers explained that once the board approves a loan, the bank issues a bond and individuals can choose to buy into it.

"I am not going to leave the taxpayers on the hook for any of these bills. I'm not. And a lot of times that means I end up saying no to some of these loans because I just can't get to the point where I'm certain that we've got enough ways to get that loan paid off that don't result in any debt falling on the tax payers," says Rogers.

Private investors are repaid directly by the businesses that NewTown loans money to.

According to their website, the community has invested over $350 million to improve downtown since 1996.

NewTown Macon Bond Fund Overview 4.27.17 by 13WMAZ on Scribd

