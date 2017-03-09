Next of kin sought for man found dead at Macon motel

Bibb county Coroner Leon Jones is asking for the public’s help in locating the next of kin of a man found dead at a Macon motel.

69 year old William Stinson was found in room 149 at the Intown Suites Motel on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon. Jones responded to the call around 11 a.m. The man died of natural causes, Jones said.

Jones estimates Stinson had been dead for about a week.

Anyone who knows Mr. Stinson’s family is asked to call the coroner at 478-256-6716.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV