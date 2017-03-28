Nick Malloy: 'There's something in music that still drives me'

5 years ago, Frank Malloy's son, Nick, was in a car wreck on his 23rd birthday that changed his life forever.

"We all realize that we could've lost him because of the accident and what happened," says Frank.

Paralyzed from the waist down, Nick says it felt like his life was starting over at square one.

"It's like a rebirth in a way," says Nick.

Nick says he's learned to adapt to this new lifestyle, admitting that each day is a battle, but is faithful that God has a plan.

"I always have this side of hope where it's like, don't focus on what you can't accomplish, focus on what you can accomplish," says Nick.

"I still think his musical talent is really strong," says Frank.





At the time of the wreck in 2012, Nick was an aspiring country music artist. He says over the last year, he finally picked up his guitar again for the first time since the accident.

"There's something in music that still drives me," says Nick.

And while he's still trying to figure out his "purpose," he says music, faith, and family are what keeps him going.

"I don't think people will ever truly know how much we love this area because of what those people have done for us and for our family," says Frank.

Nick celebrated his 28th birthday on Monday! Happy Birthday, Nick!

(Song: Place Called Home; Nick Malloy, 2008)

© 2017 WMAZ-TV