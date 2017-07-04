Nightclub shooting in South Macon

At around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, Bibb County deputies responded to a call about a large fight outside Club Status on Pio Nono Avenue in South Macon. That's according to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving on the scene, deputies were advised that two people had been shot. It is not clear how severe their injuries are. Both victims were transported to the Navicent Medical Center.

Sgt. Howard says the northbound lanes of Pio Nono Avenue near the scene are blocked until around 7 a.m.

13WMAZ is on the scene. Stay with us for updates.

The gunman is still on the loose. Investigators don't have a description at this time. Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

