No injuries as Houston school bus collides with truck

No one was injured when a Houston County school bus collided with a truck Tuesday.
It happened around 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of highways 96 and 247.
Georgia State Patrol trooper Dante Williams told 13WMAZ that the school bus driver failed to yield while making a turn.
Seven Veterans High School students were on board, but were not injured.
The school bus was towed around around 1:45 p.m.
School spokeswoman Beth McLaughlin said the seven students were on a field trip, but she had no information about the cause of the accident.
The state patrol is investigating.
