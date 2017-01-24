WMAZ
No injuries as Houston school bus collides with truck

WMAZ 2:09 PM. EST January 24, 2017

No one was injured when a Houston County school bus collided with a truck Tuesday.

It happened around 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of highways 96 and 247.

Georgia State Patrol trooper Dante Williams told 13WMAZ that the school bus driver failed to yield while making a turn.

Seven Veterans High School students were on board, but were not injured.

The school bus was towed around around 1:45 p.m.

School spokeswoman Beth McLaughlin said the seven students were on a field trip, but she had no information about the cause of the accident.

The state patrol is investigating.

 

 

 

(© 2017 WMAZ)


