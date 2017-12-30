No one won Friday's Mega Millions; Tuesday's jackpot grows to $343M

Nobody won the huge $306 million jackpot from Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. This means the first Mega Millions jackpot for 2018 will roll over again.

The numbers drawn Friday night were: 4-10-18-28-62 and the Megaball was 7.

Since no one won the jackpot in Friday night's drawing, Tuesday night's jackpot is an estimated $343 million for a single winner.

Local lottery players have another opportunity at a large jackpot Saturday night. The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $384 million for a single winner.

The largest all-time Mega Millions jackpot was $656 million, which was split by three winners in March 2012. The largest Powerball jackpot was much larger -- $1.586 billion -- which was also split by three winning tickets drawn in January 2016.

