No town hall meetings, congressmen respond

Across the U.S. in the past week, some town hall meetings with congressmen have turned into protests.

People voiced their concerns about health care, Immigration bans, and Russia's alleged influence on last year's election.

Some activists argue that many congressmen are dodging the voters by avoiding those public sessions.

Gabrielle Dawkins caught up with two Central Georgia Congressmen, Republican Jody Hice, and Democrat Sanford Bishop, and they say they're not dodging their constituents.

Republican Congressman Jody Hice says last week he held town halls via the phone in the past, or, as he calls them, "coffees," where people can ask questions and voice their concerns, but this week, he's tied up.

"We've got a 100-day plan that's laid out for us a 200-day plan, and right now, we're we're spending very, very little time in the district most of our time right now is in D.C. So, I just had a few days this week and so we've been booked from morning to night in a variety of meetings," said Congressman Hice

Democratic Congressman Sanford Bishop says he had several town hall meetings in the past.. but as for right now, "My constituents have not been demanding requesting town hall meanings from me. Of course, there are other members of the delegation whose positions are in favor of some of the policies that Mr. Trump has put forth, why they have not, I'm not sure," said Bishop.

We asked both men how they felt about the White House and Donald Trump's progress.

"I'm very excited so far. The president is doing exactly what he said he would do, and certainly that's ruffling some feathers along the way," said Congressman Hice. "There's some things that can certainly be smoothed out."

However, Congressman Bishop felt otherwise.

"His performance thus far created quite a stir across the world as well as here at home," said Bishop.



Neither congressman could tell us when they plan their next scheduled town hall meeting.

