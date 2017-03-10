"No weapons" signs will not be posted at Cherry Blossom Festival

The Cherry Blossom Festival will not be posting "No Weapons" signs at Central City Park or at the Street Party this year, festival officials said Friday.

Festival Vice President Stacy Campbell told WMAZ a couple of weeks ago that guns won’t be allowed in the park or at the street festival. Later that day she told us festival officials are reviewing all polices for the 2017 festival to ensure compliance with state law.

"The Cherry Blossom Festival will not be posting no weapons signs at Central City Park or the Street Party," Festival Board Chair Stacy Ingram said in a statement Friday. "The organization is complying with the state law relative to this matter."

Last spring, a Macon family was detained and then escorted from the property for openly carrying weapons at the park.

