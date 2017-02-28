Bibb County commissioners took a look at bringing in a nonprofit to assist the county's animal welfare department. Julie Moore handles the county's budget and says the county has already added $300,000 to animal welfare, but she says they still need more people. Several commissioners talked about bringing in a nonprofit to work at the shelter while animal welfare brings the animals in.

Commissioner Larry Schlesinger says bringing in a nonprofit to run the shelter could help more animals and bring in more money.

“That group can go out, raise money, do all sorts of fundraising events and adoption events, and inoculation events and spay/neutering events, all those we really need to do in an organized way,” says Schlesinger.

Schlesinger says he does not know of any nonprofits in the area that do this kind of work.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ