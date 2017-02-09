Non-profit needs your help to open home for female veterans

Genesis Joy House needs your help to open its doors to homeless female veterans.

A non-profit called Genesis Joy House is making it their mission to get homeless female veterans off the streets. Now -- they're asking for your help. Madison Cavalchire went to Warner Robins to check out their progress.

"Long story short, I ended up sleeping in my truck with my three sons," said Genesis Joy House Project Manager, Christina Davis.

Davis knows what it's like to be homeless -- she's been there.

"This is not only relating to them, I am their story, but I'm just in a position now to where I can be on the other side of the fence and holding a hand out versus grabbing a hand," Davis said.

Davis serves at Robins Air Force Base as an air craft mechanic. Now she wants to open doors for female veterans who share her past struggles.

"My heart is in these buildings -- on these properties -- because I know what this place represents," Davis said.

That's why she and others at Genesis Joy House have made it their heart's mission to open a home for female vets in Warner Robins. The property was already donated to the non-profit -- but now -- they need help to fix it up.

"We need electricians, we need plumbers, we need carpenters, and we need contractors," said Genesis Joy House Vice President, Cheryl Lynn McBroom.

McBroom is an Army veteran herself.

"We want to give the women a transitional point to allow them to get familiar with what's going on now," McBroom said.

McBroom says they've already received almost $33,000 dollars in donations and grants from companies like Lowe's, Waste Industries, Community Foundation of Central Georgia Inc., Flint EMC, and Signing for Change. She hopes the home will be ready to open its doors this fall.

McBroom says they're looking for anybody willing to donate their time, supplies, or services. Every Saturday this month, Genesis Joy House is asking for volunteers to help with renovations. If you'd like to help, contact the home's project manager, Christina Davis, at 478-951-0202.







