Northeast offers teachers $6,000 signing bonus

Kimberly Abad's been teaching English at Northeast High in Bibb County for the past three years.

“I really enjoy the students on the east side here in east Macon,” Abad said. “I enjoy the people that I work with, and most importantly, I enjoy administration. I enjoy working for someone who's just as passionate as I am.”

Northeast leaders are looking for more teachers like her, and they have a new grant to help them.

It will pay teachers a $6,000 signing bonus.

“It’s for the teacher, it's tied to their salary. It’s not like you have to use it for your classroom,” Bibb Schools HR Coordinator Mallori Gattis said. “It’s just something for yourself to say, 'Thank you for coming to Northeast.'"

Bibb Superintendent Curtis Jones hopes this helps cure recent turnover at Northeast.

Abad admits there are challenges to teaching at the school, but she says it’s worth it.

“Seeing the students that I work with, because they know where we are they know were a priority school,” Abad said. “They know that the teachers, the administration, the faculty, and staff were working tirelessly to get them from where they are, up to where they need to be.”

Her one hope is that for whoever gets one of those bonuses, they're committed to staying at Northeast and won’t give up on these students.

“Stay the course, stay in it with us,” Abad said. “Stay in the ring with us, because at the end of every boxing match, there’s going to be a victory. We here at Northeast vow to be victorious. We just want someone to stay in this with us.”

