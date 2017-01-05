Northern central Georgia counties prepare for snow

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

County officials on the northern edge of central Georgia are preparing for more serious weather conditions.

We saw the actions the Jasper and Putnam Sheriff's Departments are taking to get ready for a possible snow storm.

"We're well ahead of the game, and somehow, when we are, it doesn't happen," says Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills.

He doesn't know how much snow Eatonton will see, but Sills knows what will happen if it's not taken seriously.

"Sheriffs have a magical ability to do this," he laughs. "I have found over my long career that if I get completely ready for it, nothing will happen. On the other hand, when I don't prepare for it at all, it turns into a certain disaster."

So, the best course of action is to gas up the department's 4-wheel drive trucks and stock them with chainsaws and de-icer. Putnam deputies will use these to quickly clear blocked roads.

"I met with the road department earlier today," says Sills. "They've already got a dump truck with sand and salt in it."

"The first thing we think about is making sure that we can still provide the level of service we normally do to all of our citizens," says Captain Mike Steele with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department.

Jasper County is under a winter storm warning, and Captain Steele is also readying vehicles to help keep residents safe.

"We were fortunate enough to be able to get these military Humvees from the excess property program," says Steele. "Having 33,000 acres of National Forest in Jasper County, a lot of rural area, it's important for us to be able to have something like this to be able to get to those folks who need help."

And to keep from needing help, Steele wants people to be prepared to stay at home.

"What we'd like for them to do is make sure they have enough food, water, and heat obviously to stay warm and stay out of the elements unless they absolutely have to," says Steele. "And if they do have an emergency, please don't hesitate to call 911."

Friday, Sheriff Sills says Putnam County Public Works will begin putting salt on county roads they know are trouble spots in anticipation of the storm.