Northside High School: No credible threat, but patrols boosted

Some students at Northside High School reported loosely circulated rumors about a possible threat at the school on Thursday.

Warner Robins Assistant Police Chief John Wagner said on Thursday, there is no credible threat, however they are keeping a close eye on Northside High just in case.

Wagner says rumors about the possible threat started spreading among students, mostly via social media, however no student was able to identify who made the threat.

Wagner says even though there is no traceable threat, they are taking the students' safety seriously.

The Warner Robins police are boosting patrols around the school, and there will also be additional Student Resource Officers on hand.

Wagner says they took similar precautions last week at Houston County High School. He says they will continue to work with all area schools to insure student safety.

