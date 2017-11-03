WMAZ
NOW: DNR searching pond in Wilkinson County for fisherman who fell out of boat

Two brothers were out fishing in a “clay hole” pond Irwington. The boat tipped and only one man made it out.

Department of Natural Resources crew are looking for a fisherman who went overboard when his boat tipped over Thursday night in Wilkinson County on the BASF property.

Wilkinson Coroner Billy Matthews says two brothers were out fishing in a “clay hole” pond Irwington. The boat tipped and only one man made it out, Matthews said.

DNR is using sonar to search the pond Friday morning. They have found a fishing reel.

The names of the brothers have not been released.

This story is developing. Check back later for details.

 

 

