Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.
Job Title: Recreation Supervisor
Location: Macon
Pay: $22519.63 - $32170.90 Yearly
Education: Associate’s or vocational degree
Job ID: 1108484979
Under general supervision, assists in implementing recreational programs by providing input into developing a comprehensive recreation program. Conducts recreational activities teaching decision-making and social skills, improving physical fitness and offering leisure options.
Job Title: Groundman
Location: Dudley
Pay: $13.69 Hourly
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 1111116599
Will assist in loading and unloading poles, transformers and other materials and returning unused and retired materials to the warehouse.
Job Title: cashier
Location: Dublin
Pay: $7.25 - $8.50 Hourly
Education: High school diploma/GED or equivalent
Job ID: 764030264
* Take payment from customers
* Pay out change and cash back orders
* Scan items to ring up prices
* Scan all items so that bill was correct
Job Title: FACILITIES SPECIALIST
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 1111539549
The Facilities Specialist must possess the following skills and attributes: ability to operate power and manual tools; ability to operate light and heavy equipment; working knowledge of tools, materials, methods and practices used in building maintenance
Job Title: Health Information Management Specialist
Location: Macon
Pay: N/A
Education: High school graduate or equivalent required
Job ID: 1111974599
Assists in resolving accounts in the eRequest queue, which includes, but is not limited to, payment window
accounts, requests for sterilization forms and pre‐certifications.
Job Title: Staff RN
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: N/A
Education: Associates Degree
Job ID: 1105997917
A renowned team that includes more than 2,500 physicians and 13,400 employees. We perform the most robotic surgeries, and diagnose and treat the most cancer cases in the state.
Job Title: Medical Assistant
Location: Dublin
Pay: N/A
Education: Graduation from a Medical Assisting training program is highly preferred.
Job ID: 1106342317
The role of the MEDICAL ASSISTANT is a key member of the Physician Practice and provides clinical expertise to ensure all patients receive high quality, efficient care.
Job Title: Software Engineer Associate
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: N/A
Education: An active DoD Secret Clearance is required.
Job ID: 1111928829
Directs software engineering function in developing, releasing and maintaining software applications/operating systems according to project needs.
Job Title: Maintenance Supervisor
Location: Macon
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 1112727179
The Maintenance Supervisor oversees assigned employees with the assistance of Lead Mechanics in accordance with company policies and procedures. The Maintenance Supervisor is responsible for creating and maintaining a safe work environment, managing costs and delivering a quality aircraft/product on time.
Job Title: Warehouse Supervisor
Location: Sandersville
Pay: N/A
Education: High school graduation or its equivalent.
Job ID: 1064765943
Supervise all warehouse personnel. Organize and participate in warehouse activities related to receiving, storing, shipping, dispatching and delivery of materials and supplies to ensure effective and cost efficient warehouse operations and material transportation.
Job Title: Paint Line Operator
Location: Monroe
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 1113867647
The Paint Line Operator performs all tasks involved in Paint Line Operations at Hitachi Automotive - Georgia plant. Follows work instructions and practices safe work habits to ensure production is as efficient and safe as possible.
Job Title: OPERATIONS MANAGER
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma/GED or equivalent
Job ID: 1107601719
Responsible for linking processes and inputs in order to maintain the balance and alignment between supply chain processes and customer and stakeholder objectives, achieving both weapon system availability and cost reduction goals.
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs