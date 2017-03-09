Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

Job Title: Recreation Supervisor

Location: Macon

Pay: $22519.63 - $32170.90 Yearly

Education: Associate’s or vocational degree

Job ID: 1108484979

Under general supervision, assists in implementing recreational programs by providing input into developing a comprehensive recreation program. Conducts recreational activities teaching decision-making and social skills, improving physical fitness and offering leisure options.

Job Title: Groundman

Location: Dudley

Pay: $13.69 Hourly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 1111116599

Will assist in loading and unloading poles, transformers and other materials and returning unused and retired materials to the warehouse.

Job Title: cashier

Location: Dublin

Pay: $7.25 - $8.50 Hourly

Education: High school diploma/GED or equivalent

Job ID: 764030264

* Take payment from customers

* Pay out change and cash back orders

* Scan items to ring up prices

* Scan all items so that bill was correct

Job Title: FACILITIES SPECIALIST

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 1111539549

The Facilities Specialist must possess the following skills and attributes: ability to operate power and manual tools; ability to operate light and heavy equipment; working knowledge of tools, materials, methods and practices used in building maintenance

Job Title: Health Information Management Specialist

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Education: High school graduate or equivalent required

Job ID: 1111974599

Assists in resolving accounts in the eRequest queue, which includes, but is not limited to, payment window

accounts, requests for sterilization forms and pre‐certifications.

Job Title: Staff RN

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: N/A

Education: Associates Degree

Job ID: 1105997917

A renowned team that includes more than 2,500 physicians and 13,400 employees. We perform the most robotic surgeries, and diagnose and treat the most cancer cases in the state.

Job Title: Medical Assistant

Location: Dublin

Pay: N/A

Education: Graduation from a Medical Assisting training program is highly preferred.

Job ID: 1106342317

The role of the MEDICAL ASSISTANT is a key member of the Physician Practice and provides clinical expertise to ensure all patients receive high quality, efficient care.

Job Title: Software Engineer Associate

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: N/A

Education: An active DoD Secret Clearance is required.

Job ID: 1111928829

Directs software engineering function in developing, releasing and maintaining software applications/operating systems according to project needs.

Job Title: Maintenance Supervisor

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 1112727179

The Maintenance Supervisor oversees assigned employees with the assistance of Lead Mechanics in accordance with company policies and procedures. The Maintenance Supervisor is responsible for creating and maintaining a safe work environment, managing costs and delivering a quality aircraft/product on time.

Job Title: Warehouse Supervisor

Location: Sandersville

Pay: N/A

Education: High school graduation or its equivalent.

Job ID: 1064765943

Supervise all warehouse personnel. Organize and participate in warehouse activities related to receiving, storing, shipping, dispatching and delivery of materials and supplies to ensure effective and cost efficient warehouse operations and material transportation.

Job Title: Paint Line Operator

Location: Monroe

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 1113867647

The Paint Line Operator performs all tasks involved in Paint Line Operations at Hitachi Automotive - Georgia plant. Follows work instructions and practices safe work habits to ensure production is as efficient and safe as possible.

Job Title: OPERATIONS MANAGER

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma/GED or equivalent

Job ID: 1107601719

Responsible for linking processes and inputs in order to maintain the balance and alignment between supply chain processes and customer and stakeholder objectives, achieving both weapon system availability and cost reduction goals.

