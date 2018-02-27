Minneapolis mayor to Delta: Looking for a city that doesn't cater to the NRA?

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey sent a tweet to Delta Air Lines late Monday night, suggesting they may want to check out another city to do their business, after getting push back from Georgia legislators after announcing they would cut ties with the National Rifle Association, in the wake of the Florida shooting.

The Minneapolis mayor stated, "These are turbulent times. And I know that navigating them can be tough. So maybe you want to check into a city that DOESN'T cater to the @NRA. I 'll bet that you won't want to leave."

Hey, @Delta - These are turbulent times. And I know that navigating them can be tough. So maybe you want to check into a city that DOESN'T cater to the @NRA. I 'll bet that you won't want to leave. https://t.co/LL1RKLMj1E — Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) February 27, 2018

The tweet comes after Lt. Governor Casey Cagle, a candidate for the Republican nomination for Governor, stated he will block a fuel tax break for the airline unless Delta changes its mind.

I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back. — Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) February 26, 2018

The tax break is potentially worth tens of millions of dollars to Delta.

Delta has lobbied for the fuel tax break, which had been sailing through the legislature.

Delta announced it was withdrawing airfare discounts for NRA members attending the NRA's national convention over the weekend. In a statement, Delta said it wanted to "refrain from entering the current national debate (over guns) and to demonstrate respect for our customers and employees on both sides.”

Delta is reaching out to the NRA to let them know we will be ending their contract for discounted rates through our group travel program. We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from their website. — Delta (@Delta) February 24, 2018

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston issued a statement saying he was "disappointed that certain corporations have chosen to engage in a sensitive debate by vilifying law-abiding supporters of Second Amendment rights. Likewise, I am troubled that this information was not made public until after the House of Representatives passed," a bill including the jet fuel tax break.

In the state Senate, conservative lawmakers expressed astonishment at Delta's stance, and its timing.

"The major question is, why did you do it to the NRA? When the NRA has been good to you?" asked state Sen. Lee Anderson (R-Columbia County).

Anderson, Ralston and Cagle are among those asking – should they support a fuel tax break worth tens of millions of dollars for Delta?

"Certainly the NRA is an organization that feels very strongly as I do around second amendment and I think it’s time that we take a stand," Cagle said Monday.

"I just hope they haven’t thrown the baby out with the wash by picking another battle in singling out the NRA with this," said state Sen. Greg Kirk (R-Americus).

The airline fuel tax break is part of a big tax cut package backed by Gov. Nathan Deal. Several state senators told us they are hoping Delta will reconsider its stance with the NRA before they vote on the tax bill.

"But we need to see how we can modify this bill if necessary, or see what Delta can offer us in return," said Senate Finance Committee chairman Sen. Chuck Hufstetler (R-Rome). "I would like them to go back to where they were before. And go to the previous policy."

"I’m confident that Delta wants to do the right thing and I look forward to hearing from them," Cagle said.

